The Wall Street Journal: U.S. mulls sanctions against network suspected of illegally moving Iranian oil

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is considering sanctions that would target a United Arab Emirates-based businessman and a network of companies suspected of helping export Iran’s oil, part of a broader effort to escalate diplomatic pressure on Tehran as U.S. officials push to reach a deal on Iran’s nuclear program.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
