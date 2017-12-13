U.S. law-enforcement officials are investigating allegations of corruption in the awarding of the 2016 Olympic Games to Brazil, according to people familiar with the investigation.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Higher gas prices boost inflation, squeeze paychecks in November, CPI finds - December 13, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. officials probe awarding of 2016 Olympics to Brazil amid allegation of vote-buying - December 13, 2017
- Lumentum stock falls as Apple makes investment in rival Finisar - December 13, 2017