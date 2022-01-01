China joins U.S. allies including Japan and Australia in a new Asia-Pacific trade agreement that launches Saturday—with the U.S. watching from the sidelines.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. on sidelines as China and other Asia-Pacific nations launch trade pact - January 1, 2022
- Distributed Ledger: Bitcoin’s computational power may double and make the market more secure in 2022 - January 1, 2022
- : The Powerball jackpot may now be $500 million, but this Connecticut man’s story serves as a warning about lottery addiction - January 1, 2022