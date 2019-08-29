The Wall Street Journal: U.S. opens new investigation into Huawei over theft allegations

U.S. prosecutors are looking into additional instances of alleged technology theft by Huawei Technologies Co., according to people familiar with the matter, potentially expanding beyond existing criminal cases against the Chinese telecommunications giant.
