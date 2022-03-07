The Wall Street Journal: U.S. says Russia is recruiting Syrians for urban-combat fighting in Ukraine

Moscow is recruiting Syrians skilled in urban combat to fight in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion is poised to expand deeper into cities, according to U.S. officials.
