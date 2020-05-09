State leaders across the U.S. are moving to expand testing for the new coronavirus, while lifting some restrictions on travel and business that have crippled the nation’s economy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. states move to expand coronavirus testing - May 9, 2020
- Elon Musk threatens to move Tesla out of California - May 9, 2020
- In One Chart: This stock-market table shows why the S&P 500 outlook depends on what letter of the alphabet the coronavirus recovery looks like - May 9, 2020