The Trump administration has warned Iraq it is preparing to shut down its embassy in Baghdad unless the Iraqi government stops a spate of rocket attacks by Shiite militias against U.S. interests, Iraqi and U.S. officials said Sunday, in a fresh crisis in relations between the two allies.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. threatens to close its massive embassy in Baghdad - September 27, 2020
- The New York Post: New York City principals call for state to take over control of schools - September 27, 2020
- The Margin: ‘Bond King’ billionaire suggests he might follow Joe Rogan’s lead and get out of California - September 27, 2020