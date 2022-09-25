The Wall Street Journal: U.S. warns Russia of ‘catastrophic consequences’ if it uses nukes in Ukraine

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. has warned Russia that it would face “catastrophic consequences” if it uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
