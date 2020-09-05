The Wall Street Journal: U.S. weighs export controls on China’s top chip maker

The Trump administration is weighing whether to place export restrictions on China’s most advanced manufacturer of semiconductors, a move that could cut to the heart of China’s ambitions to become self-reliant on critical technologies.
