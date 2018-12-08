Uber Technologies filed paperwork this week for its initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, as it races with smaller rival Lyft Inc. to be the first to market.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: 2 MLB players killed in Venezuela while trying to avoid a robbery - December 8, 2018
- Outside the Box: 5 things a financial adviser should do when they see cognitive decline in a client - December 8, 2018
- The Wall Street Journal: Uber and Lyft could make 2019 a record year for IPOs - December 8, 2018