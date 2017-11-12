The Wall Street Journal: Uber clears path to Softbank investment as Kalanick, Benchmark make peace

Uber Technologies Inc.’s former chief executive reached an agreement with investor Benchmark over voting provisions and a continuing lawsuit, clearing the way for SoftBank Group Corp. to proceed with a multibillion investment in the ride-hailing giant, according to people familiar with the matter.
