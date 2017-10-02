The Wall Street Journal: Uber investors threaten legal action over board bid to strip supervoting rights

Uber Technologies Inc.’s board is bracing for a contentious battle over voting control after two investors threatened legal action ahead of a planned vote Tuesday that could upend the board and diminish the power of some of the company’s earliest shareholders.
