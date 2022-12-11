Footage of the Ukrainian artillery strike against a hotel in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol showed dead and wounded Russian soldiers
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Ukraine hits hotel housing Russian military members - December 11, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Congress spends last days before new session on spending bill to avoid government shutdown - December 11, 2022
- Earnings Watch: One company could determine if U.S. corporate profits rise to a record next year - December 11, 2022