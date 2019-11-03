The Wall Street Journal: Under Armour’s accounting is under federal investigation

Federal law-enforcement officials are investigating Under Armour Inc.’s accounting practices in a probe examining whether the sportswear maker shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, according to people familiar with the matter.
