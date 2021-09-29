The Wall Street Journal: United Airlines moving to fire nearly 600 workers who refuse to get vaccinated

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is moving ahead with plans to terminate close to 600 employees who didn’t meet its COVID-19 vaccination deadline, company officials said Tuesday.
