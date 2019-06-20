The Wall Street Journal: UnitedHealth agrees to $3.2 billion deal to buy payments company Equian

UnitedHealth Group Inc. has agreed to buy health-care payments firm Equian LLC from its private-equity owner for about $3.2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
