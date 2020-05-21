The Wall Street Journal: University of California system to stop using SAT, ACT tests for admissions

The University of California board of regents voted Thursday to stop using the SAT and ACT college admissions exams, reshaping college admissions in one of the largest and most prestigious university systems in the country and dealing a significant blow to the multibillion-dollar college admission testing industry.
