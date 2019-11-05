The Wall Street Journal: Vale CEO dismissed warning before deadly Brazil dam disaster

Vale SA’s top managers received an anonymous email warning about the state of the miner’s dams two weeks before a deadly disaster, a note that prompted the chief executive to pursue the writer’s identity and call the person a “cancer,” a police document shows.
