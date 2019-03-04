The Wall Street Journal: Vale CEO, other top execs step down amid Brazil dam-disaster investigation

Vale SA Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman and other top executives of the Brazilian mining giant stepped down following pressure from authorities in the first sign investigators are zeroing in on the company’s leadership after the deadly collapse of one of its dams.
