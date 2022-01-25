Verizon Communications Inc. said limits on its 5G expansion haven’t hurt its ability to connect customers, though the wireless company is still waiting for firm government rules on where its signals can reach in the months ahead.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Verizon says government 5G limits haven’t hurt business, expects resolution soon - January 25, 2022
- Deep Dive: You can still find a haven in tech stocks: These 20 offer the safety net of highly stable profits - January 25, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Navient stock falls after student-loan company swings to loss - January 25, 2022