Media giant Viacom Inc. and cable operator Charter Communications Inc. have agreed to a preliminary deal that would put eight of Viacom’s most important channels in the cheapest package available to the 16.6 million subscribers to Charter’s Spectrum service, according to people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MongoDB prices IPO at $24, above elevated range - October 18, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Viacom, Charter agree to preliminary deal for basic cable TV package - October 18, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Gilead shares rise after FDA approves cell-therapy drug Yescarta - October 18, 2017