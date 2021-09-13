The Wall Street Journal: ViacomCBS revamping Paramount operations, refocusing on streaming

ViacomCBS Inc. is revamping the operations of its Paramount Pictures movie and television production unit as part of a broader shake-up of the management there that will give television veteran David Nevins a larger role, people familiar with the matter said.
