ViacomCBS Inc. unveiled a new management team and operating structure for its iconic Paramount Pictures movie and television production unit that Chief Executive Bob Bakish said would better position it for the streaming era.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: ViacomCBS unveils new Paramount leadership team, with new focus on streaming - September 13, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Intuit to buy Mailchimp for around $12 billion - September 13, 2021
- Crypto: NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’ - September 13, 2021