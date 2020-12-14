The Wall Street Journal: Vista Equity to buy educational-software maker Pluralsight for $3.5 billion

Private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners agreed to buy educational-software maker Pluralsight Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.
