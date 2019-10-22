The Wall Street Journal: Volker urged Ukraine’s Zelensky to convince Trump he would investigate corruption

Weeks before President Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky’s July phone call, U.S. diplomat Kurt Volker told the Ukrainian president he needed to convince Trump he was willing to investigate corruption and alleged Ukrainian 2016 election interference, according to a person familiar with the former envoy’s recent testimony to Congress.
