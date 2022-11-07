The drugstore giant’s primary-care-center subsidiary, Village Practice Management, would combine with Summit Health, the parent company of CityMD urgent-care centers, in an agreement that could be reached as early as Monday, sources said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Walgreens subsidiary nears $9 billion deal to merge with Summit Health - November 6, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s October exports miss expectations as global demand weakens - November 6, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Sharp Corp. shares decline after guidance cut - November 6, 2022
Discussion about this post