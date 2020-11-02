The Wall Street Journal: Walmart scraps its plan to use robots to take inventory

Walmart Inc. has ended its effort to use roving robots in store aisles to keep track of its inventory, reversing a yearslong push to automate the task with the hulking machines after finding during the coronavirus pandemic that humans can help get similar results.
