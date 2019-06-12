The Wall Street Journal: Walmart to absorb Jet.com staff into its e-commerce business

Walmart Inc. is absorbing what remains of Jet.com staff into the rest of its operations, winding down the startup it bought for $3.3 billion three years ago while continuing to run the Jet.com website.
