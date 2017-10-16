The Wall Street Journal: Wells Fargo to compensate customers for risky ETP recommendations

Wells Fargo & Co. agreed to compensate customers after recommending complex exchange-traded products linked to stock market volatility, without fully understanding the securities’ risks.
