The Wall Street Journal: Western Digital may be close to settlement with activist investor Elliott Management

Elliott in May revealed a 6% stake in Western Digital and sent a letter calling on the company to explore a separation into businesses focused on traditional hard drives for computers and flash memory, respectively.
