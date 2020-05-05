The Wall Street Journal: WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann sues SoftBank over collapse of $3 billion deal

WeWork’s co-founder and former chief executive Adam Neumann sued SoftBank Group Corp., accusing the Japanese technology group of breaking a key provision of a deal that gave SoftBank control of the shared-office-space company.
