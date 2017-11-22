The Wall Street Journal: Whistleblower accused Outcome Health of ‘ongoing fraud,’ investor lawsuit says

Outcome Health’s chief executive was sent a whistleblower letter last year by a salesman accusing the company of committing “ongoing fraud” by misleading its customers about its services, allegations that the advertising startup told investors had no merit, according to documents filed in an investor lawsuit.
