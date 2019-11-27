The Wall Street Journal: White House budget official voiced legal concerns about freeze on Ukraine aid

A top White House budget official tasked with freezing security aid to Ukraine raised legal concerns about the hold before another official assumed responsibility for the funds, according to the transcript of his testimony to impeachment investigators released Tuesday.
