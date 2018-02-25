The Wall Street Journal: White House lawyers weighing how Trump could testify in Mueller probe

President Donald Trump’s lawyers are considering ways for him to testify before special counsel Robert Mueller, provided the questions he faces are limited in scope and don’t test his recollections in ways that amount to a potential perjury trap, a person familiar with his legal team’s thinking said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: New push to bring better, faster internet access to airplanes - February 25, 2018
- ‘Black Panther’ continues setting milestones with blockbuster second weekend - February 25, 2018
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump, Schiff exchange barbs over release of Democratic memo - February 25, 2018