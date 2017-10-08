The Wall Street Journal: White House now an ‘adult day-care center,’ senator says in Twitter spat with Trump

In an exchange of jabs, President Donald Trump and a senior Republican senator made personal comments about each other on Twitter on Sunday, the latest example of tensions between the president and senators within his own party a time when the GOP is trying to unify behind a legislative priority.
