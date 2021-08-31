The Biden administration is poised to unveil a series of steps aimed at addressing the U.S. shortage of entry-level homes and rental properties, according to people familiar with the matter, moves designed to boost their financing and construction over the coming years.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Walmart starts offering grocery deliveries in parts of New York City - August 31, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: White House to unveil steps to address housing crisis - August 31, 2021
- Crypto: Ether breaks above $3,400 as scaling solution Arbitrum One launches to public; bitcoin continues to trade sideways - August 31, 2021