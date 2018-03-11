The Wall Street Journal: Xi set to rule indefinitely as China repeals term limits

Since China’s Communist Party unveiled plans to let Xi Jinping remain president indefinitely, delegates to the national legislature have gushingly likened him to a Buddhist saint or the world’s longest-serving monarch
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Mattis issues warning to Syria, Russia over use of chemical weapons - March 11, 2018
- The Wall Street Journal: ‘Black Panther’ holds off ‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ tops $1 billion worldwide - March 11, 2018
- The Wall Street Journal: As GOP considers blocking tariffs, Elizabeth Warren, other Democrats back Trump - March 11, 2018