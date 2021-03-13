The Wall Street Journal: Xiaomi wins court ruling halting U.S. investment ban

A federal judge has blocked enforcement of the U.S. investment ban on Xiaomi Corp., calling the decision to blacklist the Chinese technology giant “deeply flawed.”
