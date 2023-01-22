Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Federal Reserve likely wouldn’t accept a $1 trillion platinum coin if the Biden administration tried to mint one to avoid breaching the debt limit, dismissing an idea that has been floated to circumvent Congress on the issue.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Yellen dismisses minting $1 trillion coin to avoid federal default - January 22, 2023
- The Margin: Does Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher have the yips? Here’s how people can overcome the problem - January 22, 2023
- Understanding Social Security: I took Social Security at 62 and now regret it. Is there a way to increase my Social Security benefit? - January 21, 2023