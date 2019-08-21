Breaking News
Home / Market News / The yield curve inverted again–but don’t get too excited–it isn’t anymore meaningful than it was a week ago

The yield curve inverted again–but don’t get too excited–it isn’t anymore meaningful than it was a week ago

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 14 mins ago

The bond market signaled a recession–again. For the second time in a week, the closely watched 2-year Treasury note rate rose above its longer-term counterpart in the 10-year Treasury note , representing an inversion of the bond-market yield curve. Yields inverted almost exactly a week ago and investors have grown increasingly anxious about the gauge, which has preceded the past seven recessions. However, Wednesday’s inversion isn’t anymore alarming than it was a week ago. The yield curve is a line plotting out yields across maturities. Typically, it slopes upward, with investors demanding more compensation to hold a note or bond for a longer period given the risk of inflation and other uncertainties. But, a legitimately inverted yield curve, for many needs to remain in force for a lengthier period than a day or days before it truly indicates a coming recession. On top of that, the inversion needs to be deeper than a few basis points. And even if the yield curve inverted late Wednesday, it wouldn’t be any more meaningful at pointing to an imminent recession than it was last week. From 1956, past recessions have started on average around 15 months after an inversion of the 2-year/10-year spread occurred, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. This most recent inversion came after minutes from the Federal Reserves July 30-31 meeting showed that Fed members believed that “it was important to maintain optionality in setting policy, perhaps indicating to some industry watchers that policymakers weren’t yet ready to communicate an aggressive path of rate cuts ahead. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished Wednesday’s trade up 240 points, or 0.9%, at 26,202, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.8% at 2,924, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.9% higher at 8,020. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.