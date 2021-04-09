Shares of The9 Ltd. slipped 0.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the China-based internet company said it was issuing shares to buy 2,000 units of AvalonMiners bitcoin mining machines, with a total has rate of about 100PH/S. The company said it will issue 8.13 million ordinary shares, which is the equivalent of 270,913 American depositary shares, to the mining machine sellers at a price of $24.81, which was the closing price on Wednesday ahead of the signing of the memorandum of understanding. That values the ADS issued at $6.7 million. The9 also said it has completed the signing of agreements for 12,246 bitcoin mining machines with a total hash rate of 288PH/S. The company will issue the equivalent of 312,928 ADS to the mining machine sellers. The9’s stock has rocketed 702.3% year to date through Thursday, while the iShares MSCI China ETF has tacked on 2.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 9.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
The9 issues nearly 271,000 ADS to buy bitcoin mining machines
