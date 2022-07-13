TherapeuticsMD’s stock falls 41% after tender offer expires

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. tumbled 41.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the women’s health company told investors that EW Healthcare Partners’ planned acquisition of TherapeuticsMD isn’t expected to go through. The tender offer expired Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD, which markets women’s health products like Bijuva and Imvexxy for women in menopause, said it will “maintain normal operations at this time.” The private equity firm said May 31 that it planned to buy TherapeuticsMD for $177 million. The company’s stock is down 53.4% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 19.9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

