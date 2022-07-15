: ‘There are considerable headwinds in the Fed’s fight against inflation’: The biggest monthly rent increase in 36 years adds fuel to the inflation fire

Rent prices rose by 0.8% in June from a month earlier, the Labor Department says — the largest monthly gain since 1986.
