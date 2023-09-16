If you’re a burger eater, you’ll have plenty of reason to celebrate on Sept. 18. It’s National Cheeseburger Day, after all, and many fast-food and fast-casual chains will be offering deals to mark the occasion. McDonald’s MCD is even selling double cheeseburgers for a mere 50 cents.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : There are deals aplenty on National Cheeseburger Day, but are you ready to pay $10 for a burger otherwise? - September 16, 2023
- : Democrats join GOP, banks in pushing back on proposed bank capital rules - September 16, 2023
- : Tesla may be the winner of the Big Three labor woes - September 16, 2023