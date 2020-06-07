There WAS gold in them thar hills: Treasure chest hidden in Rocky Mountains finally found

A bronze chest filled with gold, jewels, and other valuables worth more than $1 million and hidden a decade ago somewhere in the Rocky Mountain wilderness has been found, according to a famed art and antiquities collector who created the treasure hunt.
