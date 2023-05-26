The Treasury Department pays a total of $25 billion on behalf of Veterans Affairs every month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Carl Icahn’s investing arm slides another 3% Friday to bring month-to-date losses to 61% - May 26, 2023
- : Yields on Treasury bills maturing in early June drop more than a full percentage point since Wednesday on debt-ceiling hopes - May 26, 2023
- In One Chart: Stock market’s AI frenzy reinforces this crucial rule for traders, RenMac says - May 26, 2023