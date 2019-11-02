‘This is another child safety issue that we talk about — just like smoke alarms, bike helmets [or] car seats,’ one doctor says.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- There’s one critical question pediatricians should ask every parent — here’s why many don’t - November 2, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: United Auto Workers president stepping aside amid federal corruption probe - November 2, 2019
- In One Chart: A vote for a Democrat is a vote for the bull market, according to this chart - November 2, 2019