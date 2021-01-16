Last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has led to the biggest reckoning in the history of the internet, and will likely be a tipping point for new regulation of American social-media companies.
- TaxWatch: IRS says this tax season will be ‘one of the nation’s most important.’ Make note of these key dates - January 16, 2021
- Therese Poletti’s Tech Tales: After Capitol insurrection and fallout, it is time for new laws for social media - January 16, 2021
- The Tell: Bitcoin investor is on the verge of unlocking a $220 million fortune — or perhaps losing it forever - January 16, 2021