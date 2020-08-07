Therese Poletti’s Tech Tales: CEO who made one of Silicon Valley’s worst acquisitions wants in on record-breaking blank-check boom

Just when you think you have seen it all in the arena of blank check companies, a mind-boggling offering was filed with U.S. regulators: a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with former Hewlett-Packard Co. Chief Executive Leo Apotheker at the helm
