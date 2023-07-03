The City of San Francisco is trying to rein in the growth of driverless cars and their problems. It may have to resort to legal action.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Most Americans approved of the Supreme Court ending affirmative action in college admissions, polling shows - July 3, 2023
- Therese Poletti’s Tech Tales: Driverless cars are driving San Francisco crazy — ‘They are not ready for prime time’ - July 3, 2023
- Crypto: Bitcoin holds above $30,000 as bulls look for next upside catalyst - July 3, 2023